Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Centurylink by 63.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 214.7% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Centurylink by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,650,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 231,420 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 69,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 14.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,622,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,816. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTL. Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

