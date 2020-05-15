Charles C. Townsend Acquires 22,610 Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 22,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $36,176.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,113. Gogo Inc has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $143.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.44 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,713,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 604,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.