Chilton Investment Co. LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 116.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UNH stock traded up $12.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.59. 4,397,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,589. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

