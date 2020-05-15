CIBC Boosts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $49.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCDBF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CCL Industries from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.07.

CCDBF traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

