Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,542 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,638,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.