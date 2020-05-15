Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after buying an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,245,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

