Civic (CVC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.39 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex and Radar Relay. Civic has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and $6.39 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civic has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.02013537 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00084775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00168487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Livecoin, Kucoin, OKEx, Vebitcoin, COSS, ABCC, Radar Relay, Liqui, IDEX, Huobi, GOPAX, Poloniex, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Mercatox, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

