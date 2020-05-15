Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $27.50 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cloudflare traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 290756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NET. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

In related news, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,329,686 shares of company stock worth $179,001,027 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,469,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a PE ratio of -40.83.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

