CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.76. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

