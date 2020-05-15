Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Announces Earnings Results

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million.

Shares of CDOR stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,097. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Condor Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

