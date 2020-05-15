Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.41. Correvio Pharma shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 2,480,619 shares changing hands.

CORV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.87.

The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 2,128.82% and a negative net margin of 107.81%. The company had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77,385 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Correvio Pharma by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 66,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Correvio Pharma by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 230,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORV)

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

