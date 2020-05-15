Corundum Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 183,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,386. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

