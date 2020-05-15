Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACC. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.66, for a total value of $7,489,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,939,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 17,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $4,502,482.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,671,928.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and sold 121,631 shares worth $38,113,757. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

CACC traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.90. 72,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,878. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $498.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

