Cutler Group LP Has $191,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cutler Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after acquiring an additional 616,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after acquiring an additional 330,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,562,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,538. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

