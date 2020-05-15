Cutler Group LP Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SCHE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. 515,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

