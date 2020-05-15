Cutler Group LP Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Cutler Group LP decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after purchasing an additional 345,138 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 550,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

Shares of HII traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.54. The stock had a trading volume of 290,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.73. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.