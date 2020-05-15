CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

CTEK stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,004. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

