DA Davidson Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $55.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,664,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 551,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,271,000 after buying an additional 291,867 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 74,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,090,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,591,000 after buying an additional 283,002 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,509,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $69,146,000 after buying an additional 195,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 92,833 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 53,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

