Dent Market Cap Tops $12.16 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. Dent has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $810,069.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01995461 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00169430 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,063,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Fatbtc, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Binance, FCoin, Lykke Exchange, BitForex, Liquid, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

