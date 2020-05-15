Dillon & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,586 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,586 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $206,248,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338,247 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,683 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,425 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,428,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,174,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

