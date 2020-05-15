Dillon & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. 30,536,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

