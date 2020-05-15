Dillon & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,465,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $99.13 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.