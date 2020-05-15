Dillon & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 5.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after buying an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 971,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,538. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.