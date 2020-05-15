Dillon & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,926,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809,506. The company has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.