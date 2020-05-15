Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 3.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 42,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.51. 8,297,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839,880. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.16.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

