Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,636,366,000 after acquiring an additional 897,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $18.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.63. 24,620,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,252,539. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $326.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $294.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.79.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

