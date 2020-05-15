Dillon & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

KO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,504,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

