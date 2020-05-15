Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.60. 817,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,867. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

