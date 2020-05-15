Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,694,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.96. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.