Donegal Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) COO Acquires $15,625.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) COO Rohit Verma acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $15,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 110,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,918.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CRD-A stock remained flat at $$5.69 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,866 shares.
About Donegal Group
