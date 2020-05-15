Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Reduced by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,234,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,850. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

