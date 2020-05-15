Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.39-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-643 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.27 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.39-0.42 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.76.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $244,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,687,209.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 855,807 shares of company stock worth $26,350,408.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

