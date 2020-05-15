Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is Tobam’s 10th Largest Position

Tobam increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 595,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Edison International makes up about 2.6% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Edison International were worth $32,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Edison International by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Edison International by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,363,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,812,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Edison International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE:EIX traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

