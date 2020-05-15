EDUCare 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $690,762.00 (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One EDUCare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BigONE and HADAX. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $690,762.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01995461 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00169430 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

EDUCare Token Trading

EDUCare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

