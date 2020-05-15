Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

Shares of EW stock traded down $4.49 on Friday, reaching $212.96. 975,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,023. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $162,697.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,723.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,303 shares of company stock worth $19,309,126. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

