Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,319. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.