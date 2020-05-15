eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of EMAN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 6,533,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,353. eMagin has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

