Emercoin (EMC) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $9,546.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000365 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,524,160 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, xBTCe, Bittrex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

