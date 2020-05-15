Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Encision had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIA remained flat at $$0.60 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Encision has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Encision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

