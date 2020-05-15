Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

Shares of ESOA remained flat at $$0.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,955. Energy Services of America has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.47 price target on shares of Energy Services of America in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

