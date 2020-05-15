Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 11,980,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETM shares. B. Riley cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE ETM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 36,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,440. The firm has a market cap of $144.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. Entercom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field purchased 27,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $98,779.99. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $47,261.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,981.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 516,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,330. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

