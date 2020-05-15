Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Announces Earnings Results

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million.

NYSE ETM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,939. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Entercom Communications has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $47,261.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,981.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Field bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 969,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,944.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 516,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,330. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

