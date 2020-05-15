Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of TSE:EQB traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$55.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,916. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$44.57 and a twelve month high of C$121.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.54.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.14 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$134.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 12.2900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$127.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total value of C$42,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$302,577.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

