Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter.
ESP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88.
Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile
