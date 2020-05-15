Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter.
ESP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $27.00.
About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics
