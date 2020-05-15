Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter.

ESP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

