Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to report $3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.48 and the lowest is $2.79. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $13.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.41 to $14.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.69.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.90. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,181,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after buying an additional 337,214 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $54,248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after buying an additional 243,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 61.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,724,000 after buying an additional 221,074 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.