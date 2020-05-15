Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Alexandra C. Trower Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:EL traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.41. 44,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $443,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $190,286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,318,000 after acquiring an additional 704,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

