Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

OTCMKTS XCUR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,031. Exicure has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XCUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Friday.

