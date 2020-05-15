First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,073.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,262,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,055,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 139,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 128,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 85,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCF. DA Davidson dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.