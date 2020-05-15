First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Buys $32,307.73 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $32,307.73.

Shares of FGBI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $22.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 31.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FGBI. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

